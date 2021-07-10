LETTER: Wallet lost in Langley returned with everything intact

Local resident hopes kind person reads how grateful she is to have her wallet returned

Dear Editor,

On June 30 I received a call from Safeway Fraser Crossing asking me if I lost my wallet. I checked my purse, and yes, I had.

I can’t thank the lady that turned in enough. Everything was in it. I am so very grateful.

I asked if she left her name or number so I could thank her, but she hadn’t. I hope she reads the Langley Advance Times so she knows how grateful I am and hope good karma comes back to her tenfold.

Whoever you are, thank-you from the bottom of my heart for your honesty.

Kim Hamilton, Langley City

