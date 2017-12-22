LETTER: Walking in development wonderland

Letter writer offers a little poetic levity for the holiday season

Dear Editor:

A little levity for the season.

Dollar signs ring

Council seems to be listening

At city hall, for all the staff,

The money is glistening

It’s a beautiful sight

Council and staff

Are you happy tonight?

Walking in development wonderland.

Gone away is the green bird

Trying to stay is the Lark bird

They sing a love song

As Summerlanders go along

Walking in development wonderland.

In the valley they’re trying

to build some condos

By pretending they’re giving Summerland a crown.

But we say “No, man.”

Council should consider doing that in town.

Later on

As they conspire

We’ll let them know

This town shouldn’t go higher.

We will face unafraid

Public hearings being made

Walking in development wonderland.

Karen and Bob Walker

Summerland