LETTER: Walking in development wonderland

Dear Editor:
A little levity for the season.
Dollar signs ring
Council seems to be listening
At city hall, for all the staff,
The money is glistening
It’s a beautiful sight
Council and staff
Are you happy tonight?
Walking in development wonderland.
Gone away is the green bird
Trying to stay is the Lark bird
They sing a love song
As Summerlanders go along
Walking in development wonderland.
In the valley they’re trying
to build some condos
By pretending they’re giving Summerland a crown.
But we say “No, man.”
Council should consider doing that in town.
Later on
As they conspire
We’ll let them know
This town shouldn’t go higher.
We will face unafraid
Public hearings being made
Walking in development wonderland.
Karen and Bob Walker
Summerland