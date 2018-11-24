Letter: Walk a mile in the shoes of a homeless person

I’m writing in reply to a letter written by Tom Isherwood (Penticton Western News, A house does not make a home, Nov. 9).

I understand that Mr. Isherwood has had some experience with homelessness in the past, so I’m not sure why he believes that the city is providing too much support to the homeless.

As Mr. Isherwood perhaps understands, when a person is in a such a vulnerable living situation, he needs all the help he can get. Homelessness is not a choice, despite popular belief.

Many of the homeless are suffering from legitimate mental health issues like PTSD, depression and schizophrenia while some others are battling addiction problems. They need help!

This 62-unit housing decision made by the city is definitely a step in the right direction. The support services that will exist in the 62-unit housing complex would help them move on to better things and gain a measure of independence.

And, I’m glad that not everyone thinks that the reason why we shouldn’t provide support to the homeless is because there’s a flood of them just waiting to see where they can get the maximum services for free; and so if we help some of them, more would come. That is not always the case.

Many of them are too involved in the problems in their lives to travel around from city to city to look for handouts. For people that don’t even have a roof over their heads, stability and familiar surroundings are a big thing.

So, I encourage “hardworking Penticton citizens” that share the view that the homeless have it good to walk a mile in their shoes in the cold winter.

They will discover that not only do those shoes have holes, but so does the argument against supporting them.

Arshnoor Walia

Abbotsford