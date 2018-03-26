LETTER: Voting a right that is earned

Points to ponder on your editorial Lowered voting age only a matter of time in the March 21 Saanich News:

Why has this idea failed so often in the past?

Why doesn’t the fact that youth have limited life experiences not hold water? If ignorance knows no age limits, does this not apply to youths as well as adults?

If you feel our youth supports legal marijuana, increased government spending on the environment, homelessness and transit, will this not improve the chances of the political left staying in power, as your editorial appears to desire?

It is quite obvious by the results of the Student Vote program of the 2017 election, that lowering the age of voting would benefit the parties now holding power without a majority of the popular vote.

My opinion is there is something to be said for the need to earn the right to vote by working, paying for the costs of living that gives one a different perspective. What you do with this right will depend on each individual, but more life experiences can only benefit decision making.

L. Anderson

Saanich