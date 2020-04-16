LETTER: Voters will remember MP’s tweet come election time

Seniors are not impediment to the resurrection of our economy, contrary to Dalton's comment

Dear Editor,

[RE: MP blasted for tweet, April 16, The News]

How is this guy [Conservative Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton] still our MP?

He’s basically asking for the culling of the herd.

And when he’s asked why he deleted the tweet, like a true politician, he sidesteps the question and deflects all intent.

I wonder if he’s going to visit any care homes in the next little while, to explain himself to these people who probably aren’t going to make it anyways and are a burden on society.

How is he going to explain to them that they are an impediment to the resurrection of our economy.

I’m sure he has a way and they’ll understand.

Good luck in the next election Marc, people around here have good memories.

Michael Tuzzi, Maple Ridge

