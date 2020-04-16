Marc Dalton was elected Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in October 2019. (The News files)Marc Dalton was elected Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. THE NEWS/files

LETTER: Voters will remember MP’s tweet come election time

Seniors are not impediment to the resurrection of our economy, contrary to Dalton's comment

Dear Editor,

[RE: MP blasted for tweet, April 16, The News]

How is this guy [Conservative Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton] still our MP?

He’s basically asking for the culling of the herd.

And when he’s asked why he deleted the tweet, like a true politician, he sidesteps the question and deflects all intent.

I wonder if he’s going to visit any care homes in the next little while, to explain himself to these people who probably aren’t going to make it anyways and are a burden on society.

RELATED: GUEST COLUMN – Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP should be censured for ‘cold-blooded’ tweet

How is he going to explain to them that they are an impediment to the resurrection of our economy.

I’m sure he has a way and they’ll understand.

Good luck in the next election Marc, people around here have good memories.

Michael Tuzzi, Maple Ridge

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge News

Previous story
Hugs and Slugs vying for equal billing this week

Just Posted

Most Read