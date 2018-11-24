Letter: Voters can move forward without fear

I do not believe in fear as a focus. I believe it clouds the mind, tends to make us look only at what concerns us as individuals, and not at the big picture or a new situation. I think we are in a new society, a new situation and so it is a time to think and rethink.

Democracy, most would say, is the best way we have at present, though not perfect, for a fair and just way to live together. Ideally it is by, with and of the people, not just with advantages for some.

Perhaps ‘first past the post’ elections worked in the past. Now we need a system of elections with as many votes and then, voices, as possible to contribute to a Parliament where the common good of all can be sincerely sought. So it was in most local communities of our pioneers and homesteaders who together built this province by helping each other. It made for a healthy, happy atmosphere of thriving families.

I believe that proportional representation offers us this opportunity: to make democracy more real and true with greater possibility of working together. And if we do not find it meets our present new society situation, yes, we can change it. So, we have no fear. We can move forward together with enthusiasm for a new time by mailing in the ballot now… The deadline is near.

C. Kroetch

