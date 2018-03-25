LETTER: Voter views mayoralty candidate’s actions as ‘bullying’

Writer wants people to witness for themselves a councillor's actions at last week's council meeting.

Dear Editor,

I watched with interest the proceedings of last Mondays Township council meeting.

I have to say I am appalled with Councillor [Kim] Richter’s’ poor behaviour and attitude.

This lady wants to run for mayor, but the disrespect and verbal outburst as evidenced by her during the meeting was reflective of poor judgment and equally bad manners.

Councillor Richter definitively proved that she is not emotionally prepared to be a leader of this community.

Her very vocal outburst at the mayor as he tried to calmly rule on “her” point of order is unacceptable behaviour from an elected official who is trusted with not only a leadership role as a councillor, but also aspires to be mayor.

Further, her comments about Councillor [Charlie] Fox’s’ motion, calling it “stupid” was nothing short of childish bullying.

This is unacceptable of any member of council and certainly not any future mayoral candidate.

I hope the video of her outburst is shared many times prior to the election so people see how Ms. Richter really behaves as a council member and the volatile disruption she causes!

Diana Van Tiel, Langley