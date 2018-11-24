Letter: Vote no to proportional rep to avoid problems in Florida

Anyone who watched the voters referendum debate saw Premier Horgan refuse nine times to answer excellent questions by our BC Liberal leader.

Horgan either has no comprehension of the three proportional rep systems listed or he is afraid of the answers. Instead he played the bar fool. This is a blatant push for power by one political party. Two of the systems have not even been tested by any country.

We in the Shuswap have an MLA who lives in our district, who knows all our needs and wants.

Do you want your vote to be arbitrarily used to elect someone in Prince George or Campbell River, for example, instead of here where you live? I certainly do not want mine used in this way. I also do not want a voting system which can and will be manipulated – like Florida, U.S., for example – by the party in power to stay in power. Every vote must count where the voters vote in their district, city, town or municipality!

I am a very concerned B.C. citizen who has lived in the U.S. and never want their problems here in B.C. or Canada.

Please vote no.

Yvonne Nairn

