Letter: Vote for candidates who have signed affordable housing pledge

Editor: Triple A Senior Housing is excited to report that as of Oct. 17, 25 candidates (City 14 ,Township 11) have formally committed to the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association's "Make Housing Central Pledge" to:

1) contribute public land to the community housing sector for new affordable homes;

2) protect existing affordable housing supply through retention and replacement policies;

3) zone existing and new rental developments as rental only;

4) streamline municipal permitting and rezoning processes to fast-track development of affordable rental housing;

5) pursue partnerships with local non-profits co-operatives and other stakeholders in the community housing sector to create new affordable housing developments.

A list of candidates making this pledge is available online by googling Make Housing Central Pledge. Please vote for a candidate who is willing to take a public stand to increase affordable housing for the many Langley residents in need of it.

Marilyn Fischer, chair,

Triple A Senior Housing