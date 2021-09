Vote climate in federal election

“If our current leaders believe we face a climate emergency, then they need to act and speak like it’s a damn emergency. We need them to name it, speak continually about it, and rally us at every turn. Because that’s what you do in a crisis.” —Seth Klein

Vote climate. Support climate champions. Volunteer, organize or donate in a riding that needs help. It’s a climate emergency — act like it!

Pat Savola

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen