LETTER: Volunteer with Langley kettle campaign

A local resident who volunteers encouraged others to be part of the holiday tradition

Dear Editor,

As a third year volunteer at ‘the kettle,’ I can certainly speak to co-ordinator Carl Paul’s statement when he says “kids can sing carols ring the bells and get an early experience of charitable volunteering.”

I am so encouraged by the parents who hand the little ones their change then lift them up while they put the money in and explain to them what they are doing and why.

Volunteer please. You will get back more than you give.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

