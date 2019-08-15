LETTER: Volunteer cancer drivers did much more than help Langley woman’s father get to treatment

A local letter writer praised the non-profit society for the care shown by its volunteers

Dear Editor,

Re: A brighter financial picture for non-proft volunteer cancer drivers society, Langley Advance Times, Aug. 14

Thank you to the wonderful people who volunteer to drive cancer patients to their appointments.

I wondered how my elderly father endured 29 radiation treatments with so little complaint. I flew home to help at times, other sibling already stretched to limit, so volunteer drivers filled in.

These “new” faces cheered up my lonely father and gave him the confidence to face his treatments knowing he would be picked up and returned home by caring, supportive individuals. The drivers were helping the whole stressed-out family, not just the patient.

The Volunteer Cancer Drivers’ Society definitely warrants some perpetual, basic funding which, combined with private donations will keep this program afloat.

Judy Lee, Langley

