LETTER: Voice for waterfront owners

Kootenay Lake Waterfront Property Owners Society is an incorporated, non-profit society formed by a group of concerned waterfront property owners. Just a few of our concerns are invasive species, protecting our riparian rights and better representation of our views for governance of Kootenay Lake.

We are proud to have secured an advisory voice on the Kootenay Lake Partnership. The partnership includes representation from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, Lower Kootenay Band, Ktunaxa Nation Council, Canadian Columbia Inter-tribal Fisheries Commission, Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Interior Health Authority and the City of Nelson.

The partnership meets regularly in Nelson and attempts to assign structure and to clarify regulations and legal requirements regarding Kootenay Lake. It is of vital importance that we, waterfront owners, have an advisory voice, as ultimately we are the ones who have to live with many of the decisions being made by this group.

We are also working towards projects such as developing a guide to Caring for Your Shoreline and a study of Milfoil, an invasive species that is prevalent and spreading rapidly on the shorelines of Kootenay Lake.

We need your support to keep up our good work. All waterfront owners are welcome to join us as paid, voting members of the society for $20. To register as a new paid member, drop us an email at klwpos@gmail.com. Waterfront owners are also welcome to subscribe to our quarterly e-newsletters for no charge and no obligation to be kept up to date with what our society is doing and current waterfront issues.

Kootenay Lake Waterfront Property Owners Society