LETTER – Village gouging local business over landscaping costs

Dear editor,

Re. Couple, Village at loggerheads over tree removal (May 22 Record)

I have been doing business with Don and Cathy Choiniere’s family-run business for many years. Lately, I have been taking yards of topsoil in my small trailer for $25 per yard. I could go elsewhere and pay the same but I appreciate their friendly and convenient service and not having the cost of driving out of town. I can’t imagine they have made much money from me at this price but people are led to believe that if you run a business, you’re just raking in the dough. Now the Village wants to get in on the act and take $30,000 for new landscaping in front of their place. Do the math, 1,200 loads = $30,000. Topsoil doesn’t come free you know, so let’s be optimistic and imagine that half of this $25 is profit, now that’s 2,400 loads just to pay for landscaping!

While the Village justifies its action through the democratic process, let’s hope that this local business doesn’t vote with their feet and leave town.

Stuart Powsey

Cumberland