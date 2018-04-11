After decades of working with animals, LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson still finds kittens irresistible. (Langley Advance files)

LETTER: Video motivates possible kitten adoption

A regular Langley Advance letter writer enjoyed a video of some kittens in care at LAPS.

Dear Editor,

Thank you Roxanne [Hooper] for the delightful kitten video.

They are just so special!

We lost one of our cats last summer and have been thinking of getting another.

Cherryl Katnich, email

