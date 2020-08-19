LETTER: Victoria Street bad spot for bus exchange

A move of the bus transfer location to the 300 block of Victoria Street is a bad idea. Parking on this block and adjacent streets is always at a premium because of the library, three restaurants, a coffee bar, the pink building, Capitol Theatre events, and parking on only one side of the 400 block of Victoria Street.

In addition, cars coming into town avoiding the four way stop and Baker Street make the 200 and 300 blocks of Victoria Street heavily used and parking spots rare.

Neal Kretchmar

Nelson

