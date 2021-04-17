Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Victoria council strays from mandate

On April 14, we witnessed Victoria council spending taxpayer money debating issues that are not a part of their mandate. Their mandate is to look after the concerns of the people from Victoria, not to debate issues that have nothing to do with running this city.

The items that were debated included Global Love Day, St. George’s Day and solidarity with Indian farmers. What do these items have to do with the running of Victoria?

The taxpayers of Victoria would be better served if the current mayor and council would stick to the agenda of running the city.

Henry Fox

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette

