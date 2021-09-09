LETTER: Veterinarians, staff in Qualium Beach help ease grief after loss of pet

We recently lost our 15-year-old best friend (dog) Brewster.

Dr. Graham and all of the staff of Qualicum Beach Animal Hospital helped to make our sorrow and grieving more tolerable by their kindness and understanding.

When in the morning we knew it was time, they managed to fit us in asap in spite of being booked up to late afternoon.

When we arrived, they gave us plenty of time for our last hugs and licks and tears with no rushing, which gave Brew plenty of time to devour more of the treats that he knew they always had for him.

READ MORE: Your letters here

When it was time they gave him a sedative which made him go to sleep and await the final injection.

It was all so peaceful and tranquil it makes you wonder why we humans can not always go this way. A few days later we went back to thank them and they had a moulded paw print with a tuft of his hair in a small display case.

Who knows? Maybe someday we could get a DNA sample and bring him back. When we get our next forever fur baby we will definitely go back to Qualicum Beach Animal Hospital. Thanks from all of us.

Chris and Karen Laird

Parksville

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News