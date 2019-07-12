LETTER: Veterans deserve more respect from our leaders

I commemorated the D-Day invasion of Europe, and watching film footage and interviews taken from survivors of this horrific event in history.

The present day leaders were there, honouring these brave warriors, and that was great to see.

Then on the news it showed these brave warriors living on the street, treated like vermin.

I was outraged. These people who we owe our very existence to being treated like this. Our government spends millions of dollars on all sorts of programs, some essential and some utter rubbish.

Our prime minister spends a lot of time apologizing to everyone around the world, but not a word to our mistreated veterans. Well, for one, I personally apologize for the way you have been treated and give grateful thanks for your service in protecting Canada. Every veteran should be treated with the highest honour and given the best.

When they return home from overseas conflict, their welcome should be at least the same as a successful hockey player, not totally ignored.

These veterans suffer from post-traumatic syndrome and lack of support from the government, some with the loss of limbs or even worse, and should not have to argue with the Veterans Affairs office to obtain any respect.

Wake up Ottawa and start treating these brave warriors with the respect they deserve.

Paul Collins

Langford