Letter: Vernon cultural referendum cloudy

Vernon Public Art Gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy shows off the gallery’s backroom, which she said illustrates the need for a cultural centre. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Were we duped?

I just wrote to the mayor regarding the total cost of the land. I thought was sold for the cultural centre for $1.2 million.

I suspected the cost should have been higher but the mayor stated in his reply that the sale of the land was still being negotiated.

I am left wondering what else we were told that might be cloudy. It does not matter if you voted for against the referendum, we were not given all the correct information for us the electorate to make a fully informed decision.

Related: It’s a yes for the cultural centre

Related: Everything you need to know about the cultural referendum

I am therefore calling upon the mayor and council of Vernon to suspend all talks with the regional district and people from the cultural centre until a public information meeting can be held with representatives only from the City of Vernon present to answer all of our questions and then we should hold our own vote on if we wish to first sell the land and then if we wish to spend our tax dollars on this.

I still have a full page of questions that no one from the district office could or would respond to at one of their public information sessions and I also sent them to the regional office.

I wish to have a fully transparent meeting from the city regarding all aspects of this, in my mind cloudy, situation.

Garry Haas

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.