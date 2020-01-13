LETTER: Van was damaged on Summerland street

Dear Editor:

On an early morning in December, while it was still dark outside, I was driving down Wharton Street when I hit a pot hole. Seconds later I hit another one.

I had driven over two unmarked trenches.

I drove away thinking someone else is also going to go through these. Not good.

Now I’ve got front end problems in my van. I am not even driving it now.

Neil Hiebert

Summerland

