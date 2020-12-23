Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanked an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine in Victoria on Dec. 22 (B.C. government/Special to Black Press Media)

LETTER: Vaccine – a seasonal gift for one and all

A Maple Ridge poet puts pen to paper on the subject of the coronavirus vaccination rolling out

Dear Editor,

CELEBRATE VACCINE

A beautiful day in Canada

With a vaccine now in place;

Let’s patiently wait in line

While priorities start the pace.

Access will be for every one of us

In big centres and in small

This is our true salvation

A seasonal gift for one and all.

We are still in this together

Stay calm and always kind

The darkness of this journey

Is only starting to unwind.

The news is very encouraging

As light pushes away the dark

Forever we will be grateful

That researchers hit the mark.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com.

