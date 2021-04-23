LETTER: Vaccinations are important to create herd immunity

'Roll up your sleeve and do what it takes to benefit all of us'

To vaccinate, or not to vaccinate.

Occasionally, I send a note to the editor of the local paper. At times there is an element of humour to it, however this time the subject has the seriousness of the times.

When I was a child my parents took me to be vaccinated against polio and small pox. This was not a choice of mine, being a child, however as an adult I remember this and realize that neither disease is present in the northern hemisphere, now, due to vaccines. In those days there were no protests or demonstrations against what public health decreed.

We were better for this attitude.

Public health guidelines and restrictions are not meant to be an infringement on our democratic rights, they are meant to save us.

When it comes to issues of the day, a certain intelligence, thought, and research needs to be applied by all.

I do not want the vaccine. I have researched this online, and what with the ingredients, and some of the side effects, I am very wary of it all. As are others.

But, with the application of some intelligence, thought, and information I have come to the conclusion that one should get the shot as it is socially responsible, to others, and public health service effort to create herd immunity. The very real fact is the vaccines do save lives, mine included.

I still do not want it, however I will keep my appointment, next Saturday, roll up my sleeve and “bite it” in an effort to get the results previous vaccines have achieved.

If there are any side effects, being an adult, I will just deal with them. And you too should get your shot.

If one researches this, it is stated vaccines are our best defence against viruses.

Therefore make an appointment, wear a mask, bring your hand sanitizer, roll up your sleeve and do what it takes to benefit all of us.

Georgia Kirkpatrick

