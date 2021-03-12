LETTER: Upset over #buttergate scandal

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Photo by Brett Williams)

(Re: “#Buttergate: Concerns over hard butter hit the Fraser Valley,” Chilliwack Progress, March 5, 2021.)

I am really upset over our Canadian butter being turned into junk.

Since when do you feed cows or cattle palm oil? I have had Jersey cows, am not a farmer, and never did we feed our two Jerseys palm oil. I am fed up with Health Canada letting our food industry turn into junk food.

How do we know this does not affect us? Cows do not eat palm oil. They eat grass, alfalfa, hay and grain. No wonder the Americans are laughing at us.

READ MORE: #Buttergate: Concerns over hard butter hit the Fraser Valley

I will no longer be buying any Canadian butter or milk and will buy U.S. butter and milk from now on. I am tired of our governments allowing growers of any products to use inadequate substances to further their profits, and the consumer not knowing what they are eating unless it is found out. I have developed a bowel disorder called “diarrhea” from this.

The forest is being torn down so they can grow these palm oil trees and animals are being exterminated from their land. Do not support this people, and stop buying butter and milk until this form of food for cows is stopped.

There are butter substitutes (plant-based) on the market now.

Sherry Dumaresq

