Untitled poem

Earth mother speaks.

Gaia’s lament

It’s time to rest

Her patience is spent

Heed her call; hear her voice

Man must change.

We have no choice.

Hishuk ish tsawalk

The Golden Rule.

Ignore it not, don’t be a fool.

A path is there

If we choose to see a better way

For what can be.

What profits one, in selfish greed

To take much more

Than what we need.

We profit not, there is no Gain

If all we do

Brings not but pain

A. Child

Lake Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen