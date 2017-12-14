LETTER: Unimpressed by excuses

I have lived on the same property in Mission for 40 years and consider myself to be a neighbourhood watch, albeit self-appointed.

I have had several encounters with the RCMP with very poor response from them and when I did get some satisfaction it was only through my perseverance and demand for accountability.

However, I was totally embarrassed to watch on the TV news about a non-response to a 911 call from a local business with a fraudulent offence taking place which could have escalated into physical violence.

I was even more embarrassed to read the letter in the paper by the Mission RCMP inspector which was rife with lame excuses – the so-called “perfect storm.”

What would we expect if a real catastrophe happened? It seems it will be everyone left to their own devices.

Does the Mission detachment have a backup plan in cases like this? Obviously not. Is it not possible to have an agreement with Abbotsford or Maple Ridge police to respond in an emergency?

Are there not off-duty officers who could respond in a case such as the one displayed in full colour in several TV newscasts?

Warning! If you have an urgent issue (as I did on Saturday at 2 p.m.), don’t bother driving to the police detachment as they only have someone there on Monday to Friday during business hours.

You will be met by a phone attached to the building which connects to Surrey dispatch centre. Trying to explain your Mission situation to a civilian in Surrey is frustrating.

There are usually some officers in the building but you can’t access unless you catch them coming out of the back door. Good luck with that.

Incompetence, complacency or precursor to again asking the district to fund more members? This will, of course, have monetary consequences to the taxpayer.

What about a reorganization of the police detachment. In other words, “do more with less.” Council, please stop sitting on your hands. The taxpayers of Mission deserve better.

Terry Mortimer

Mission