On July 27, the temperature hit 35 C and at 3 p.m. the power went out. Normally, this is a three-to-four-hour project to regain power.

We must give a major shout-out to the crews at BC Hydro for their unbelievable effort to restore power in such a short time frame.

Thank you from a very thankful Chilliwack resident.

I think many feel the way I do.

Rick Cregg

