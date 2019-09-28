LETTER: Two shades of green in Canadian politics

There are environmentalists who are members of the Green Party and there are environmentalists who are green without any political affiliation. At the heart of being green is to do whatever is needed every moment to protect our earth.

At this critical time of climate crisis if we agree that it would be dangerous (if not suicidal) to elect an Andrew Scheer government, then we must put aside our ideological beliefs and not let our riding slip into Conservative hands.

After all, they came ever so close in the last election and with the Liberals in disarray, every caring progressive must support the NDP. Remember, this could be the riding that gives the Conservatives a majority! In the U.S. 2000 election, enough progressives voted for Ralph Nader in Florida to hand George Bush the presidency by 537 votes — the consequences of which are more than tragic.

Both at home and abroad Canada needs to reinvent itself. A new voting system would be a big step forward. A Conservative government would be a bigger step back. Sometimes you have to think outside the box. Sometimes you have to vote outside the box.

Russell Precious

Sunshine Bay