LETTER: Two opportunities for input on forest management

We finally get a chance to weigh in on logging practices on private land. The public is invited to give input until July 9 on a program that helps to ensure the sustainable management of private forests in B.C.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operation and Rural Development is reviewing the Private Managed Forest Land Program established in 2003. The program right now is voluntary, and as recent activity at Cottonwood Lake shows, a property owner can opt out. If you think these guidelines should be mandatory, please give your feedback. Feedback forms and more information are available at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/privatemanagedforest/

A second invitation is for British Columbians to provide input into improving the Forest and Range Practices Act. This act governs on-the-ground forest and range activities on B.C.’s public forests and rangelands. Feedback from the engagement process will inform changes to the act. A discussion paper and feedback form are available online. Feedback can be provided until July 15.

Lisa Bramson

North Shore