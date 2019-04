Dear Editor,

We were thrilled to see your article in the paper with Sylvia Lloyd’s recognition [Langley tutor lauded on ice, March 19, langleyadvancetimes.com].

Our child was tutored by Sylvia many years ago, and she was fabulous! It’s thanks to her, he was able to learn to deal with his learning disabilities. He currently lives in Ottawa and I am sending him your article on Sylvia.

Gretchen O’Brien, Fort Langley