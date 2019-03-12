Letter: Tuberculosis care was excellent

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized nationally for the government’s mistreatment of Inuit with tuberculosis, a letter writer who was a nurse in Ontario said the care given was excellent. Contributed photo

Interestingly, as a nursing student in Guelph, Ont. I got to spend a month working at the tuberculosis (TB) hospital in Hamilton, Ont. where my patients were brought in from the North.

They received excellent care. Had they been left in their shacks in the north, I would guess the entire community would have been wiped out. Now our sunny ways Prime Minister is set to apologize.

The fact that his plane has been rerouted is telling. If this is happening in 2019, you can only imagine the problems in communication in the ’40s to the ’60s. They should really stop going back and framing the situation in today’s advanced technology.

Interestingly, TB is still a serious issue for them. Maybe they should figure it out themselves. You just know we would get it wrong.

My involvement was very minimal, but I can assure you I would not apologize for the very good care I gave.

Fay Hill

