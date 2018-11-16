Letter: Trying to figure out pro rep

Dear Editor:

Proportional representation sounds like a great idea. And I have been trying to figure it out since my ballot arrived. No easy task! I have studied three YouTube videos (none from partisan sources) and read the mailer.

To the best of my understanding, these systems require major adjustments to existing ridings and will require additional MLAs. There will be two seats up for grabs in each riding. The first seat goes to the first past the post. The second seat is then assigned to make sure all the parties are represented appropriately. I am not clear on how the second seat gets assigned but it appears that it is given by political parties to their most popular candidates that weren’t elected on the first count (does this sound confusing).

Assigned representatives may not even reside in the riding they are assigned to!

I like the single transferable vote (STV). This system allows you to rank names on the ballot. When votes are counted, and no candidate wins 50 per cent, the lowest candidate is dropped and their ballots go to the voters’ second choice. This is completed until someone gets 50 per cent of the vote and is declared the winner. Incidentally, this is how most political parties decide on a leader and their candidates. This ensures that every winner receives over 50 per cent of the vote. This system doesn’t require additional MLAs or any changes to existing ridings. Unfortunately, this is not one of the systems currently proposed. It is part of the rural-urban system … but you would only get to use it if you are declared urban.

I am a big supporter of the STV system. I am not in favour of adding a bunch more MLAs to the government and I am a bit nervous about having a party assign a winner to my riding. What is wrong with leaving everything as it is and using the single transferable vote to ensure every MLA is elected with 50 per cent of the vote?

Interestingly enough, the STV was voted on in 2005 with 58 per cent in favour (threshold was 60 per cent) and again in 2009 with only 39 per cent in favour.

Ian McIntosh

Summerland