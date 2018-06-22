Letter: Trump makes Trudeau look weak

I am in alliance with J. Muir on the topic of the media bias against President Donald Trump.

Since when did journalism become a propaganda tool versus a source of facts presented for the end user’s discernment? Why can’t articles fairly contain the pros and cons and let people think for themselves instead of leading them to conclusions based on incomplete information?

Why is there no mention of the tweets from citizens of countries, now being freed from the control of the One-World Government, stating how thankful they are to Trump for freeing them? Could it be that we ourselves are under full control?

I may not agree with everything Trump does but then I am not privy to everything Trump knows. If I had his IQ I’d run for Prime Minister. The idea that a government can be run on an ideology like Trudeau is doing is insane in my view. When a drama teacher is put in office you get drama as a result. One tool, one response.

Case in point, when Trudeau stated ‘We will not be bullied’ in response to a fair negotiation tactic, is infantile. When talking business, using business speak and responses would be a better tactic. I think Trudeau is short on tools in his skill set for his job and Trump makes him look foolish and inexperienced.

M. Banman