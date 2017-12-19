LETTER: Trump and his supporters have their heads stuck in the past

Dear editor,

In Donald Trump’s world, “make America great again,” means going back to the good old days when men like Archie Bunker could be as stupid as a bundle of hay, and still have it made. They were the breadwinners and got the best seat in the house.

The president’s base, with their heads stuck in the past, have pledged their undying loyalty to an Archie Bunker clone who promised he would, “make America white again.”

Prior to 1947 white baseball players didn’t have to play alongside, or compete for jobs against Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays. Everybody knew their place. Those were the days.

Cato the elder warned his fellow Roman statesman, if you allow women to achieve complete equality, they will become your masters. Donald Trump’s jingoist supporters’ fear of strangers goes back to our primitive past. They have the same deep-seated fear of women and people with dark complexions as Cato. They think their demigod will use his miraculous powers to preserve their advantages and restore past glory.

Doug Poole

Courtenay