LETTER: Truly moved by gesture of kindness

Address sign stolen, then found and returned by caring neighbour

Dear Editor,

When I moved to Maple Ridge 30 year ago I made an address sign.

A nice piece of wood from Edge Grain Cedar on Fisherman Road in Albion with large brass numbers.

After having a problem with a delivery, I noticed the sign was gone.

Several weeks later, someone in the neighborhood found it and returned it to my driveway.

It is a small thing, but given the state of things these days it gave me a sense of caring.

I thank the person who found it and spent the time to return it to where it belonged.

Will Butcher, Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

