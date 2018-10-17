Letter: Trulsen family thanks ‘amazing’ community

Love and support following death of son have been humbling.

Editor, The News:

Re: Community rallies around Maple Ridge hockey family who lost their son.

It has been two weeks since our son tragically passed away while playing hockey. To say that we are living every parent’s worst nightmare is an understatement.

But the love and support we have received from our friends and the wonderful community we live in has been humbling. We

We have lived in Maple Ridge ever since our son was born in 1995. He made wonderful friends, went to great schools and participated in the local sports programs.

As a family, we made lifelong friends, as well.

Last Friday night, the Ridge Meadows Flames opened up their hearts to us and held a 50/50 night. This was set up in a short time span, but the word traveled fast. The number of people who came out to support us and help lift us up was amazing.

Again, we were humbled and so very grateful.

Although we knew our son was a wonderful young man, it is heart-warming to know that so many others felt the same way about him. He was always smiling, loving, caring and helpful to others. Our goal moving forward is to keep his memory alive.

On behalf of Rick, Matthew, Nick and myself, we just want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to us and supported us through this very difficult time. With our family, friends and community behind us, we will make it through.

Sincerely,

Lorraine Trulsen

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: A memorial

service for Noah Trulsen will be held Saturday, 4 p.m. at Maple Ridge Baptist Church on Lougheed Highway at 222 Street. It is open to all.