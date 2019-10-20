LETTER: Trudeau scandal shouldn’t affect vote for Langley student

Dear Editor,

Our prime minister is the leader and the face of our country, but when images are released of our prime minister wearing racist costumes, it doesn’t just put a blemish on his reputation, but Canada’s as a whole. This is an unfortunate time for Mr. Trudeau, as the next federal election is in [fast approaching] and this is to surely push people away who were on the ropes for voting for him again.

People who hold this kind of information usually hold it until an opportune time to sway people on their opinions at the last moment, and it appears that they had an ace up their sleeve. This can make a big difference in the election, but might not be in his favour.

The public persona that he displays tries to tell people that he is an equal rights activist, but this information that has been released does not play in his favour. The question is, to what extent should he be held accountable? While he should feel obligated to make a public apology, I don’t believe that this should change anyone’s mind on whether or not they were going to vote for him.

Many people have made poor decisions in the past, and I believe that this should not play a role in the upcoming election, although I can understand someone who would not want someone with this kind of reputation leading our country.

In the end, it is your vote and your decision.

Do you want to let a simple mistake in someone’s past change the outcome of our country or can you forget about a simple petty joke?

Trevor M.

Editor’s note: Writing 11 students of Walnut Grove Secondary teacher Vince Rahn were tasked with opinion writing, finding it’s more difficult to put down reasoned arguments than simply tossing out cliches or venting.

“They were able to choose any current relevant topic,” Rahn explained.

Students were graded based on how they presented their information and arguments. The assignment also included having to hand write the pieces and send them to the Langley Advance Times via snail mail, an experience fewer and fewer young people have nowadays. It mirrors an assignment he gave to his students many years ago, before the internet and social media.

“Yes, I have done this quite some time ago, but this time I insisted that they go ‘old school’ and put into an envelope with a cover letter, etc.,” he explained.

Please keep any feedback respectful and age appropriate.