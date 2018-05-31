LETTER: Tremendous first day response

Parksville Qualicum Beach is the best!

Thank you for the tremendous first day response to the request for bikes from Manna Homeless Society.

Your generosity will make a positive difference in the life of a community friend who is feeling the impact of poverty. As I was picking up the bikes, the common question asked was, “Will these bikes be used by someone who needs it, or will it be left in a ditch someplace or sold for drugs?” A very valid concern that we also share.

Our Manna bike program is committed to helping our community friends through three effective initiatives. First, each bike recipient will file an application that highlights how the acquisition of a bike will help that person take charge of their personal care — will they find it easier to get to a doctor’s appointment, go grocery shopping, get to work, or become healthier.

Second, we are asking for continual follow-up from everyone who receives a bike. So in three and six months, we want to know how the bike is still making a positive difference in their life, and we want to share that information with our supporting community.

Third, we want our supporting friends, who donated a bike, to “spot the change.” Look for your bike; it will be on the road this summer, and observe the success it is bringing to a person’s life. Thus, we are asking our friends who obtain a bike to remain accountable for the way they use that bike; and we at Manna want to remain accountable to our supporting community to responsibly help people with the generosity shared with us.

See you on the road.

Jerrold Paetkau

Manna Homeless Society director