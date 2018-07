Fortis could look at other solutions.

Michelle Purcell doesn’t want Fortis B.C. to cut down 12 trees lining the road in front of her house, including an old cedar. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: Rustic trees soon to fall for safety.

We have some beautiful trees that are many years old and they have to come down?

This is not true. It may be the easiest and cheapest solution. They do not have to come down.

Alternative solutions have to be looked at.

Fortis could put its gas lines on other side of street. It could re-enforce its lines. It could put its lines in a bigger pipe.

It can look at other solutions, not just the cheapest.

Dan Banov

Maple Ridge