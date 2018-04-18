Letter: Tree bylaw defeat now an election issue

Editor: To paraphrase a knowledgeable presenter at the April 9 Township of Langley council meeting, "the defeat of the interim tree protection bylaw was disappointing."

Compelling arguments were made by council members Kim Richter, Petrina Arnason, David Davis and Bob Long for the cause of a tree bylaw. There were no presenters in the gallery who made an argument against such a bylaw. That tells me something.

Because this issue is very close to the heart of many Langley residents, I think that council should have given the public the benefit of the doubt and given the interim bylaw their support.

To me it’s clear, and I will support efforts to defeat the Mayor Jack Froese, Councillors Blair Whitmarsh, Angie Quaale, Michelle Sparrow and Charlie Fox at the next election on Oct. 20 if they are running.

Arguments, such as that of a tree bylaw inhibiting a property owner from making room for a swing set, are demeaning to those who are concerned about the environment. Surely, most homeowners would be happy to wait until a defined bylaw is in place before removing what many consider cherished features of our landscape.

Most homeowners think long and hard before taking out a mature tree (or trees) from their property. Much excavation is required to make a property suitable for alternative landscape features such as gardens or recreation.

You can hang a rope and rubber tire off a tree branch in the interim.

I’ll be there at the polling booth in October.

Gordie Wiens,

Langley