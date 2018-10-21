Letter: Treasuring kindness

This letter writer wants to celebrate the kindness she received at the hospital and seniors centre

We live in a wonderful city filled with mostly wonderful people as I’ve experienced this last two weeks.

On Friday, Oct. 5, while leaving the seniors centre, I stupidly left my wallet on the hood of my car.

Apparently it fell off on the highway in the vicinity of the hospital. A young man with a small child stopped and gathered as much as he could and brought it to my house. I was so rattled I didn’t even ask his name. Please young sir, come back to my house in Canoe and let me thank you properly.

I was ill at the time and a few days later found myself being admitted to the Salmon Arm hospital. From the ER to the ward to Kelowna and back by ambulance, during my whole stay I experienced and observed amazing patience, kindness, humour, compassion and tender gentleness from the staff to myself and others and the kindness and helpfulness of the patients to staff and each other.

Related: Letter – Kindness of boys impresses senior

The janitorial staff was cheerful and after not eating much for two months, even the food was good once I could eat again.

My spirits had been sagging, but all of these acts of kindness were not random and returned my faith to the goodness that is inherent in all of us.

Salmon Arm, our city is growing and changing. While we strive to embrace what is good for our future, always remember our small town values of service and neighbourliness. Treasure them. Continue to teach them to our children and grandchildren so that these values may live on in life as well as in memory.

A heartfelt thanks to all.

Phyllis Britton

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter