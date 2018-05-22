Letter: Trash upcycled nto awesome works of art

Editor: I wish to thank the Township of Langley a long with the Langley Arts Council for six years of encouraging young and older to use their imagination and education in the arts and what we can do with our trash.

Every year, Langley residents turn trash into awesome works of art in the Upcycle Design Challenge, and this year was a awesome one. Thank you to Willowbrook Mall for being a wonderful host and to the Township of Langley’s Krista Daniszewski.

You all have inspired people, and to all who entered, congratulations!

Be inspired, and I will see you all at next year’s Upcycle Design Challenge.

Shirley Sawatsky,

Township of Langley

