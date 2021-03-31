LETTER – Transition from fossil fuels cannot happen overnight

Dear editor,

Week after week, we are treated to simplistic cartoons entitled, Under the Glacier.

A lot of these are directed to those who supposedly deny climate change, the CC deniers, who are politically grouped as Conservatives in the latest effort.

As someone who accepts the undeniable evidence of global warming, I do not agree with the ideas of those who think it is possible to immediately help reverse this naturally occurring situation.

Certainly not by abruptly stopping the use of cheap fossil fuels, or by the costly decision of denying access to same.

Instead, perhaps we should gradually wean ourselves away from this form of energy and gradually integrate the use of electricity to our daily lives.

Stan Bell,

Courtenay

Comox Valley Record