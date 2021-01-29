LETTER: Traffic enforcement not being taken seriously enough

'Traffic enforcement should be conducted by sheriffs or unarmed special constables'

Our provincial government should be ashamed of themselves for not adequately funding traffic enforcement across B.C.

This is putting people’s lives at risk and resulting in good drivers subsidizing the insurance premiums of the poor drivers. The provincial government should be funding 100 per cent of traffic enforcement, since it is the provincial government and ICBC who gains financially from the revenue from traffic tickets.

Traffic enforcement should be conducted by sheriffs or unarmed special constables as successfully done in Alberta, Saskatchewan and the territories, resulting in a huge cost savings to taxpayers.

David Peters

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack Progress