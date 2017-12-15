LETTER: Track upgrades a four-way conversation

RELATED: Delta school tracks need upgrade, says teacher

Over the past few weeks there have been a number of conversations happening about the future of track and field facilities in Delta. Most recently, community leaders from all four levels of government came together to discuss what we could do as partners to improve the track facilities in Delta—for our students, and our communities. Along with the Delta School Board, at the table were Bernadette Kudzin, constituency manager, on behalf of Delta MP Carla Qualtrough; Ravi Kahlon, MLA Delta North; and Councillors Bruce McDonald and Sylvia Bishop from the City of Delta. These preliminary discussions have been held in anticipation of the provincial and federal governments’ announcing available grants.

The Delta School District is keenly aware that there are ongoing issues with our aging sports tracks. For any large-scale renovation or project to be successful, there needs to be conversation, consultation, and consideration. It is also important that we work in concert with our local, provincial, and federal governments, as well as our school communities.

We are optimistic that the conversations that are happening now, lead by the Delta School District Board of Trustees and our community partners, will be brought to the public in a meaningful manner. It is important that we make room for input and public consultation from our communities, and consider the needs of our schools, our neighbours, and the city as a whole before moving forward.

I look forward to next steps and continuing the conversation,

Laura Dixon

Chairperson, Delta Board of Education

