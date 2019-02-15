Letter: Town of Ladysmith and Canada Post dropped the ball during snow storms

The snow removal by the Town of Ladysmithwas abysmal, at the very least. The sidewalks, First Ave. & the side streets were barely touched days after the storms. Residents are required to clean their side walks by 10:am the following day. What about the town?

Canada Post – we had no mail delivery from Friday Feb. 8 to Feb. 14. I went to the Ladysmith post office to ask if they would give me our mail. They said no but to call the Canada Post support line and tell them our mail boxes were blocked by the snow. Why should I, a resident, have to call the support line when the local post office should have done that?

I called the support line & Canada Post told me a contractor would be notified to remove the snow. I assumed that meant all the mail boxes in our area. Well, our one set of mail boxes were cleared on Feb. 14. But, to my amazement, two other sets of mail boxes within a block and half from ours, were not touched! Perhaps Canada Post is waiting until spring to resume mail delivery!

Joan Gordon, Ladysmith