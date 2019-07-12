LETTER: Town hall blessing appropriate

As a participant and organizer of the Green New Deal town hall event held in Sooke, I’m replying to George McFetridge’s July 3 letter.
It’s not foolishness to give an honorarium for a blessing, just as it’s customary and respectful to give an honorarium to a pastor and an organist at a wedding.
This event’s brief blessing, which was inclusive and non-denominational, was compatible with an event focused on social justice and the climate emergency.
Paula Johanson, Sooke
