Letter: Tourists appreciate the hospitality

As recent tourists through your community, we wanted to share our appreciation for the service providers in your community.

In particular, Chuck Thompson at Fountain Tire, who was so very helpful to get us on our way after a very trying day that included: a broken mirror, a flat tire and a dead battery. The staff were great, as well as the customers who helped us entertain a very small puppy while we waited to get the tire replaced, tires swapped around and a jumpstart.

We have not had this type of service for a very long time and really appreciated it on bad travelling day. We managed to get home to Vancouver Island the next day after a stop overnight in Keremeos at the Grist Mill campground, where staff were very kind to let us stay in the parking lot overnight after our long day.

Great hospitality in those communities.

Jane and Beat Mertz

Victoria