Letter: Too many teddy bears

I went to both the West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees Teddy Bear Toss nights and I have to say it is really cool watching the bears fly over the glass.

I think the Teddy Bear Toss is a great event but it also makes me wonder where are all these bears turning up? It was great when the idea originally started but now every community is doing the teddy bear toss. West Kelowna, Kelowna,Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm. That is a lot of teddy bears! Do we really have that many children to give them too?

Penticton gave me the option to buy a teddy bear, diapers or pjamas for the kids. This is more practical. I bought diapers. I call for all communities to do the same thing. Too many teddy’s and it would be tragic if they end up at the dump.

Alicia Ferri

Kelowna