LETTER: Too many mayors bloat the budget

The critical question the Feb. 18 article on mayor salaries ignores is why are 400,000 residents of Greater Victoria paying over $650,000 for 13 mayors while the 400,000 residents of the Regional Municipality of Halifax pay $190,000 and the 970,000 residents of Edmonton pay $200,000 for their mayors. Why do we need 13 separate mayors, councillors and administrators for a job that can demonstrably done by one?